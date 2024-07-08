Military Matters: Change of Command Ceremony
Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron hosts change of command ceremony
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and in today's Military Matters we highlight U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) as they conduct a change of command ceremony.
Lt. Col. Michael K. Hayes relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Matthew P. Dineen at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on July 3.
Lt. Col. Hayes, outgoing commanding officer passed the unit colors to oncoming commanding officer Lt. Col. Dineen.
Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.
Congratulations and thank you for your service.