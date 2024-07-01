Military Matters: U.S Marine Corps Col. Edmund B. Hipp

We honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Marine Corps Col. Edmund B. Hipp for his service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edmund B. Hipp.

Col. Hipp relinquished command of Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 to Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on June 21.

It marked a significant moment in the squadron’s history.

The change of command ceremony, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility, highlighted Col. Hipp’s tenure from June 2022 to June 2024.

During his remarks, Col. Hipp, a Beaufort, South Carolina native, praised the dedication of the marines, sailors, and civilians of VMX-1, emphasizing their capability to meet important national security demands.

Congratulations and thank you for your service.

Do you have someone you would like recognized?

Let us know! Send us a picture or video telling us who they are, what they do, and why we should honor them.

You can send your nominations to the 13 On Your Side Facebook page or by using the share tab on our website.