Skip to Content
Military Matters
By ,
Published 1:55 PM

Military Matters: Army Private 1st Class Nathan Britenfeld

KYMA.com

(KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters focuses on U.S. Army Private 1st Class Nathan Britenfeld.

He is an Allergy and Immunization Technician currently serving at the Yuma Proving Ground
Medical Clinic.

Britenfeld says he enjoys meeting people in the community during clinic visits.

He is from Berrien Springs, Michigan, has been serving for nearly two years and was recently awarded Soldier of the Month by Weed Army Community Hospital.

Military Matters
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content