Military Matters: Army Private 1st Class Nathan Britenfeld

(KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters focuses on U.S. Army Private 1st Class Nathan Britenfeld.

He is an Allergy and Immunization Technician currently serving at the Yuma Proving Ground

Medical Clinic.

Britenfeld says he enjoys meeting people in the community during clinic visits.

He is from Berrien Springs, Michigan, has been serving for nearly two years and was recently awarded Soldier of the Month by Weed Army Community Hospital.