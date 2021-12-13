Military Matters: Spotlight on U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer David Minnis

Officer David Minnis is in charge of the airborne test force at Yuma Proving Ground

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Officer David Minnis was assigned Chief Warrant Officer later in the year.

He served at YPG and Fort Bragg for nine years as a rigger before attending warrant officer candidate school.

Upon completion of warrant officer training, Minnis served in Georgia, Germany and California in a variety of roles before returning back to Arizona.

Minnis enjoys skydiving, snowboarding, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his dogs, and discovering new local restaurants during his free time.

On behalf of 13 on your side, we thank you Officer Davis Minnis for your continued services.