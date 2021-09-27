Military Matters: Spotlight on Cpl. Hannat Diaz Collazos

Military Matters

Cpl. Hannat Diaz Collazos serves at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Veterinary Clinic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cpl. Hannat Diaz Collazos provides the necessary care for government owned animals at the Yuma Proving Ground Veterinary Clinic.

Diaz has mentioned that she enjoys how different the day-to-day is in her occupation and how much there is still left to learn from her job. She's been in her occupation for six years.

Diaz is a Miami native and enjoys hiking, bike riding, and traveling and plans to start working on her Bachelor's degree in forensic psychology.

On behalf of Thirteen on Your Side, we thank Cpl. Hannat Diaz Collazos for her continued services.