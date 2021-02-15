Military Matters: Skylar Wyer

Military Matters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Skylar Wyer, from Yuma, Ariz., monitors sonar contacts in the sonar control room aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during an anti-submarine warfare exercise as part of Valiant Shield 2020.

Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces.

This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.