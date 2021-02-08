Military Matters: Staff Sgt. Jose Amaro

Military Matters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Staff Sergeant Jose Amaro has been serving our country for 11 years in the U.S. Army.

He’s originally from Palm Beach, Florida and is currently stationed at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.

Amaro is a Special Operations Parachute Rigger and Pack instructor with the Military Free Fall School.

Amaro is a devoted husband to his wife Kayla and father of two small children.

He enjoys traveling and spending time with his family and is also an avid motorcycle rider and of course--a skydiver!