Military Matters: Honoring LCpl. Caitlyn Toal

Military Matters

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - LCpl. Caitlyn Toal is part of MCAS Yuma’s Provost Marshall's Office (PMO) whose duties include foot and vehicle patrols of the base and the flightline.

She is also the Desk Sergeant for her platoon, which includes reviewing reports for correctness, completeness, and accuracy.

LCpl. Toal joined the Marine Corps to better herself and to gain law enforcement experience.

LCpl Toal loves the Marine Corps and stays motivated by training her peers on Marine Corps policy and procedures and how to enforce them safely and properly.