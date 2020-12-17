Skip to Content
Military Matters
By
Published 3:09 pm

Military Matters: Honoring Lance Cpl. Courtney Payne

Lance Cpl. Courtney Payne

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Lance Cpl. Courtney Payne is a barracks manager for the H&HS barracks and is responsible for duties that include maintaining occupancy reports, reporting room discrepancies, handling maintenance requests, and checking Marines in and out of the barracks.

Lance Cpl. Payne joined the Marine Corps to challenge himself, gain new experiences, and to get a different perspective on life.

Lance Cpl. Payne is motivated by the Marine Corps pushing him to become a better man and better Marine every day, and knowing that he has the ability to make a difference in other people’s lives.

As Seen on TV / Military / Must See Video / The Good Stuff / Video

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content