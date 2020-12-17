Military Matters: Honoring Lance Cpl. Courtney Payne

Military Matters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Lance Cpl. Courtney Payne is a barracks manager for the H&HS barracks and is responsible for duties that include maintaining occupancy reports, reporting room discrepancies, handling maintenance requests, and checking Marines in and out of the barracks.

Lance Cpl. Payne joined the Marine Corps to challenge himself, gain new experiences, and to get a different perspective on life.

Lance Cpl. Payne is motivated by the Marine Corps pushing him to become a better man and better Marine every day, and knowing that he has the ability to make a difference in other people’s lives.