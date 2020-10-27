Skip to Content
Military Matters
By
New
Published 12:00 am

Military Matters: Meet Spc. Keswick

Army Specialist Kewsick

YUMA PROVING GROUND (KYMA/KECY) - Specialist Kiley Keswick has been serving her country in the Army for three years and is currently stationed at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

She is originally from Fremont, California.

Keswich works at the YPG Medical Clinic as a medic and lab technician. Her duties include screening patients, drawing blood, administering vaccines and assisting with other medical procedures.

The Military Affairs Committee of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently was named Keswick Soldier of the Year.

The Good Stuff / Video

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content