Military Matters: Meet Spc. Keswick

Military Matters

YUMA PROVING GROUND (KYMA/KECY) - Specialist Kiley Keswick has been serving her country in the Army for three years and is currently stationed at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

She is originally from Fremont, California.

Keswich works at the YPG Medical Clinic as a medic and lab technician. Her duties include screening patients, drawing blood, administering vaccines and assisting with other medical procedures.

The Military Affairs Committee of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently was named Keswick Soldier of the Year.