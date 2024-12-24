New York Knicks player supports three single mother families

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A special holiday surprise and meet and greet took place before the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden Monday.

Knicks star Mikal Bridges graciously supported three single mother families through the Garden of Dreams Foundation's Adopt-A-Family Program.

The families are from Garden of Dreams' partner organization, SCO Family of Services, and part of Crotona Inn Family Shelter in the Bronx, which provides families with children a safe place to stay.

Mikal purchased over 55 gifts to cover the families entire wishlists, including basic need items, laptops, strollers and more.

Mikal then invited the three families to Monday night's Knicks game, where he provided them with a pre-game meal and gave them the opportunity to watch the Knicks pre-game warmups.

Following warm-ups, Mikal did a private meet and greet with the families and surprised them with additional $1,000 Nike Gift Cards and Knicks merch bag for the holidays.

The families then enjoyed the game from a private suite.