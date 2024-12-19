Skip to Content
Making A Difference

Chile Pepper to host 3rd Annual Posada event

Chile Pepper
By
Updated
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tis the season to give back and enjoy some good food.

The Chile Pepper restaurant is hosting its 3rd Annual "Posada" event on Friday.

A fundraiser will take place for Amberly's Place and a canned food drive for the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The event will also feature fun contests, photos with Santa, and authentic Mexican dishes.

"During the holidays, people like to give more to the community so we've decided to embrace that and make an event… We'd like to have everybody come and enjoy and also be a part of the community and give some money to local charities," says Annabelle Veatch, the Catering and Event Manager of Mr.G's and Chile Pepper.

The event will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chile Pepper restaurant located on 24th Street in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Making A Difference

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content