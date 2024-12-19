Chile Pepper to host 3rd Annual Posada event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tis the season to give back and enjoy some good food.

The Chile Pepper restaurant is hosting its 3rd Annual "Posada" event on Friday.

A fundraiser will take place for Amberly's Place and a canned food drive for the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The event will also feature fun contests, photos with Santa, and authentic Mexican dishes.

"During the holidays, people like to give more to the community so we've decided to embrace that and make an event… We'd like to have everybody come and enjoy and also be a part of the community and give some money to local charities," says Annabelle Veatch, the Catering and Event Manager of Mr.G's and Chile Pepper.

The event will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chile Pepper restaurant located on 24th Street in Yuma.