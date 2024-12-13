MIKID and Yuma Rotary Club unveil new sensory room

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new place to unwind and relax.

We shared more about how a new sensory room is benefitting local children dealing with disabilities in Yuma.

The MIKID (mentally ill kids in distress) organization and the Yuma Rotary Club unveiled their new sensory room.

These rooms help individuals regulate their emotions and behavior, especially those with developmental issues like Autism and ADHD.

Doug Richey, the Project Manager for the Yuma Rotary Club, says "The kids can retreat, relax, and if you will, escape. Feel safe and secure and do it through visuals, sounds, and different stimuli that actually help them chill out,".

The room took weeks to complete with the help of several Rotarians, volunteers, and a San Diego artist named Hanna Murals.

Brannick Harris, the President of the Yuma Rotary Club, says "The main feature you notice when you walk in is this gorgeous mural by an artist from out of town named Hanna, and she did a wonderful job,".

It helps the children with focus and concentration, self-regulation, and motor and social skills.

"There are a lot of really unique lighting features, cool things to play with, and cool chairs to sit in. It's meant to be a very relaxing, inviting place that anybody whose having too much on their plate to go in and be at ease," says Harris.

Patrick Winters with MIKID says the sensory room will be a new haven for the children they serve.

"Mikid never had a sensory room so a lot of the kids that we deal with have sensory challenges. So, working with the kid's social, emotional, mental, and physical, this is going to bring a whole new outlet for the kids that we serve,".

Mikid says this is the first sensory room in Yuma with hopes of many more to come.