AmeriSchools Academy in Yuma to distribute 200 free laptops for Giving Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In celebration of Giving Tuesday, AmeriSchools Academy is giving back big.

They will be handing out 200 free laptops at the Amerischools Academy North Campus on 4th Avenue.

The academy is also hosting the same event at their Tucson and Phoenix campuses.

They share the purpose behind their generosity.

"The reason why we chose this initiative is because it really opens up opportunity to the community. They can use the technology for not just education, but to help apply for jobs and stuff like that… And it's right before Christmas so it's perfect for the holidays." says Regina Frausto, the Marketing Director for AmeriSchools Academy.

The event will be first come first serve and is open to the public.

It starts Tuesday at 10 a.m.