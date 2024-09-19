Dutch Bros to donate to local youth programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dutch Bros and its customers are uniting to support local youth, and you can help too.

The coffee chain is hosting its Buck for Kids event on Friday.

A dollar from every cup sold will go toward a local youth program.

This year, the organization they chose to support is the Boys & Girls Club of Yuma.

The after-school program says the funds will help them with supplies and its educational programs.

"Everything starts with your childhood with kids, and there is so much that they aren't in control of but we get the opportunity to show up for them and provide for them, and as a community, we get to come together and do that so it's really big and it's really important. Everything matters and everything makes an impact," says Christine Sweet, a Manager at Duttch Bros in Yuma.

The event will take place all day at every Yuma Dutch Bros.

Each purchase will come with an exclusive sticker while supplies last.