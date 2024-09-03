YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September is Hunger Action Month and the Yuma Community Food Bank will be hosting a month-long campaign to help battle food insecurity in our area.

Throughout the month, many local businesses will be hosting takeovers and food drives to help donate to the food bank.

According to the food bank 33,000 people, including over 14,000 children, are experiencing food insecurity in the Yuma and La Paz areas.

They say some ways to get involved include volunteering, donating, and spreading the word online.

"We really embrace it. We really look forward to getting out and networking with our community. We've got a lot of activities planned and a lot of takeovers… Because it's food, funds, and your time that's going to make a difference this year," says Shara Whitehead, the CEO of the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The first takeover event takes place Thursday, September 5th from 4 p.m. To 8 p.m. at Lutes Casino in Downtown Yuma.