Local nutrition shop ships donations to deployed Marines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local deployment box for deployed Marines is on its way to sea.

Bravo-6 Nutrition shipped off the box filled with over $2,000 worth of nutrition products, supplements, and protein.

The owner of the nutrition shop tells us why these shipments are important.

"This is the beginning of something new. This is just our first shipment. Let's continue to support and let's continue to be motivated to try to give these young Marines a boost of morale… I think it's something we should all think about getting behind. We're supporting Marines that are coming straight out of Yuma," says Joshua Pembleton, Owner of Bravo-6 Nutrition.

A new deployment box is already receiving donations for the next shipment.

If you'd like to donate, it's located at Bravo-6 Nutrition in the Foothills.