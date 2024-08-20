Local nutrition shop creates a Deployment Box to donate to local Marines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local nutrition store is collecting donations and food to send to 300 local marines currently on deployment.

We speak with the owners of the nutrition shop and a local organization hosting an event this week to help the cause.

At Bravo-6 Nutrition, they've built a deployment box that will provide Yuma Marines with additional nutrition and supplements who are at sea for about 9 months.

The idea came from an employee here at the shop.

Joshua Pembleton, the Owner of Bravo 6 Nutrition, says "The employee came up with "Why don't we start supplying them with supplements?". So, we want to try to supply them with supplements and try to get them to the best version of themselves. Maybe a couple of them will get super motivated, reenlist, and realize that the boat is not that bad and the Marine Corps is not that bad. These are marines that have just left from MCAS Yuma and we're here to support just those marines,".

Donations include cash, non-perishable food items, or simply things marines don't have access to on the ship.

Pembleton adds "If you just wanted to come by and drop something in the box that you want to get shipped to the boat. We had a customer the other day drop off 2 full bags of peanut butter and that customer says he just loves peanut butter and it's something different that you can't get on the boat,".

Pembleton tells us why these efforts are so important.

"I think this is very important. The morale on boats, listen, they're sleeping 3 to 4 bunks high, it is close quarters, and the food starts tasting all the same. We can improve their life, their lifestyle, and their morale. If they're working out, we can provide them with supplements, we can provide them energy drinks, or hydration. Just trying to boost their morale and time on the boat, and make life a little bit better for them," he states.

The new deployment box will stay up year-round and will be used to help marines in future deployments.

Pembleton, who is a former Green Beret, says his shop is one of a kind.

I promise you there is not another store in the United States that really represents the military like we do here. So, part of representing the military is to give back to the military community and that's what we're doing with this deployment box," he says.

In addition, a local organization will be hosting its Pouring Compassion event to help fill the deployment box.

The organizer tells us why they chose to lend a helping hand.

Katie Franco, a Yuma Realtor tells us "In order to give back a little bit, Yuma is a military town but we need to consistently and constantly show up for them regardless of what happening in the world,".

The event takes place at the Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. To 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.