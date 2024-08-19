Operation School Bells begins operations for 2024 school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Providing local children with the necessities they need to feel good about themselves.

Operation School Bell has begun its operations for the school year.

The program provides brand-new outfits, underclothes, and books for disadvantaged children in our elementary and middle schools.

The program says its goal is to strengthen self-confidence and inspire academic achievement in underprivileged children.

To receive these services, children must be referred by their schools.

"The schools see the kids every day, they know the need and who needs help, and so they recommend the students and they transport them over here… Because kids need to show up to school with confidence," says Becky Brown, the Chairman of Operation School Bell.

The program is run by the Assistance League of Yuma and can clothe around 1,000 students a year.