Dairy Queen and local car club hosts “Miracle Treat Day” fundraiser for children’s hospitals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dairy Queen and a local car club partnered together for a fundraiser to help local children's hospitals.

100% of the proceeds from Blizzards at the "Miracle Treat Day" went towards the Children Miracle Network Hospitals.

The funds will help to provide new medical supplies and equipment.

Car enthusiasts, families, and friends all came out to support.

Jonny Bustos, the President and Founder of Unfazed Street Crew, says "My little sister, back when she was young, she was going to children's hospitals and the money that used to be donated really helped us a lot,".

Salvador Cortazar, the Director of Operations at Dairy Queen, adds "We're not in this for the money, we're not in this for anything but the smiles. To make them happy, that's the biggest thing".

The fundraiser was a big success and was able to surpass last year's donations.