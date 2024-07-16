Humane Society of Yuma Receives over $20,000 from Jordan’s Way Tour fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Jordan's Way Tour raised over $20,000 and counting for the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

Jordan's Way Tour is led by Kris Rotonda, who travels to shelters across the country raising funds through fun and engaging ways using social media.

He started the organization in honor of his late pet "Jordan" who he adopted from a shelter.

The shelter says it plans to use the funds for new supplies, fixing, and caring for its animals.

"We have a lot of problems with raising those funds during the summer so the fact that this happened mid-July is huge for us… It's been a little bit month-to-month lately but we're going to get there and Jordan's Way was a huge help for us," says Annette Lagunas, the HSOY Executive Director.

The fundraiser is still ongoing.

If you would like to donate, visit here.