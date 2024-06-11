Midweek celebration “Heroes Hump Day” honors local leaders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 100.9 The River radio station is hosting its weekly "Hero hump day" party every Wednesday at Paradise Casino.

The event is a midweek celebration to help support our local leaders which includes our first responders, border patrol, and nurses.

You can enjoy food, games, and prizes all for free!

These local heroes will also be eligible for a "Hero Club card" where they can receive a variety of benefits like discounts, birthday specials, and special promotions.

"We just started this year, this is something we got together with Paradise Casino, we wanted to give back to our heroes, wanted to do something to say thank you to everyone that serves and protects. This is for the military, this is for everybody that's a first responder. We wanted to say thank you and this is the way we're going to do it," says Jonny Porter, the Marketing Promotions Manager at El Dorado Broadcasting.

The event will be in the new "Sharky's Lounge" at Paradise Casino on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about this event, visit https://1009theriver.com/.