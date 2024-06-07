Small Business Development Center at AWC hosted its 2024 Moonshot Pitch Competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Westen College hosted its 2024 Moonshot Pitch Competition on Friday.

6 small businesses pitched their businesses to a panel of distinguished judges for a chance to win.

Each small business participated in four workshops at the Small Business Development Center where they developed a business plan, received guidance, and prepared their pitches.

The first-place winner was the Back to Nature Learning Center from San Luis, a daycare center taking a nature-based approach to child care.

They share with us their goals for the business.

"Find a new location, we haven't opened and we already have a lot of interest from families and children that want to be a part of the learning center so we want to find a new location to be able to spread the word and offer it to many children," says Cynthia Bueno, the Owner of Back to Nature Learning Center.

Back to Nature Learning Center received a trophy, $1,600 cash, and a chance to pitch their businesses at a state finals pitch competition in August.