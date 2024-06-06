Skip to Content
Michael Phelps Foundation provides free swimming lessons to local Boys & Girls Club

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 11:58 AM
Published 12:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Michael Phelps Foundation is providing local children at the Boys & Girls Club with free swimming lessons.

These children will receive 8 swimming lessons and 8 in-class sessions throughout the summer.

The classes will teach the children about leading healthy lifestyles, making healthy snacks, and achieving future goals.

The Olympic Gold Medalist started the foundation to provide Boys & Girls Clubs with financial assistance and learn-to-swim programs in hopes of growing the sport of swimming and teaching water safety.

The Branch Manager at the Boys & Girls Club in Yuma, Rowena Regalado, says "That is our hope, that every single year we are able to provide this every summer to all children in Yuma to have the opportunity to learn how to swim, have fun, and save lives,".

The Boys & Girls Club collaborated with a local swimming team "The Yuma Heat" which provides certified swim coaches.

Upon completion of the program, the kids will be able to receive their very own Michael Phelps Gold Medal.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

