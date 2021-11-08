Child advocate says books are more than just words, they’re an escape

Foster children lose everything in moments and something as simple as a book can make a world of difference

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a matter of moments, a child's world can be turned upside down. Removed from their family and the only life they've ever known and placed in the foster care system.

In Arizona alone, more than 14,000 children face this fate. Advocates with organizations like Arizona Children Association work tirelessly to help children overcome.

The primary goal is reunification with their family, but, if that can't happen they'll find someone to care for them.

Kari Tatar is one of those advocates she's the Director of Development for AZCA in Yuma, Arizona. Tatar had reached out to Sarah Wisdom with the Yuma County Library District to start a Book Drive.

Both Wisdom and Tatar strongly believe that books are more than just pages with words. A book can be an escape and many of these children need one.

In just a few months the library district collected more than 300-books which will soon be in the hands of children in Yuma County's foster care system.

Fitting that November is National Adoption Month, a time where advocates reach out to the public to recruit life-changers, those willing to take a child in and care for them. Organizations like AZCA provide training for people looking to foster.

They also assist people with adoptions for those looking to give a child a second chance at love.