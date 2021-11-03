Winnie Moir says “Our veterans deserve it, they’ve earned it”

Moir represents the local chapter of Wreaths Across America who pays tribute to our lost heroes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The saying, "Freedom isn't free" can be seen each and every time you visit a cemetery. Depending on where you are graves of fallen warriors dating back as far as the Revolutionary War can be found.

And sadly, you can also find some as recent as Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. These lost warriors may have fought in different wars, wore different uniforms, but all saluted the same flag.

Each year, across the country volunteers, come together as part of Wreaths Across America. Their mission is to honor those that fought for the American way of life.

The group places wreaths on the graves of our fallen, and the unfortunate truth is each day another one falls. The wreaths are just a small token, to honor them, to thank them.

But, Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit which means the wreaths are purchased with donations. In Yuma alone, close to a thousand fallen warriors' graves are left bare because of a lack of funding.

Thankfully, there are groups like the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1763 who raise money for our veterans. On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the group presented Winnie Moir with the local chapter of Wreaths Across America with a check for $3,000.

According to Moir $3,000 will purchase 300 wreaths, 500 shies of the wreaths needed to cover each grave. Wreaths are $15 apiece and can be purchased online, just make sure to type in AZ 0079 for the funds to be used in Yuma County.

You can also call Winnie Moir directly at 928-502-0238