International Women’s Day 2021

Making A Difference

#ChooseToChallenge is the theme for International Women's Day

(KYMA, KECY) - International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.

This year's theme is #ChooseTooChallenge. Time to celebrate women's achievement and take action for equality.

Throughout the years, International Women's Day has been celebrated in festivals, marathons, and other event across the world. With the pandemic, most events are now virtual.

Here's what you need to know.

When did International Women's Day begin?

CNN reported the day wasn't officially recognized until 1977 by the United Nations, the history of the celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century, thanks to labor movements across North America and Europe.

Members of the women's movement in Russia during World War I celebrated the first International Women's Day on March 8, 1913 to peacefully protest the war. A year later, women across Europe held rallies in solidarity on that same date.

On March 8, 1917, thousands of women in Petrograd rallied together for "Bread and Peace." This demonstration helped spark the Russian Revoluion.

Following World War II, countries from all continents began using March 8 as a marker for advocating women's equality.

Hundreds of women march for abortion rights and workplace equality in downtown Boston on March 8, 1970.

More than a century later, numerous events and marches still take place on that day to celebrate the achievements of women and to take action.

How can I find events close to me?

The pandemic has made it difficult for women all over to join together. But to join other women in virtual events, click here.

How to participate on social media?

Organizers ask supports to strike a pose and challenge, other women, on social and use #ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021.