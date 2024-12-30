Iowa fireworks store prepares for New Year’s Eve demand

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - When you walk into Wild Willy's Fireworks in Des Moines, Iowa, the names of the stuff really get you.

There's Wicked Willow, Neon Party, the Sizzle, all you can name it. There's probably something for everyone ahead of New Year's Eve. Catchy names and colorful designs fill the shelves.

Sales manager Steven Greig says this is a good time of year to shop.

"The weather obviously makes people not want to spend too long outside to shoot off fireworks, but we have, some really good deals right now," Greig shared.

Shoppers can find sales around the store and so many options, but one particular product steals the show.

"Shredder. I don't know who designed it in China, but it's fantastic," Greig expressed.

Coming up with creative names and designs behind many products at Wild Willy's is quite the process.

"We say it's time to get out the margaritas and really get your creative juices flowing. This next year, we have about 10 of these new cakes that are coming. We're excited about that," Greig remarked.

Every year, the team of about 10 people come together to brainstorm names for incoming products. Once it's on the shelves, Greig enjoys connecting customers to a flashing firework that works for them.

"It's really nice to know most people that walk through the door, or at least say you've been here before and I know you," Greig added.