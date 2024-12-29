Local RV park donates over $3,000 to Toys for Tots

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Western Sands RV Park is spreading holiday cheer in a big way, donating over $3,000 to Toys for Tots.

The funds, raised through community efforts, will go toward providing toys and gifts for families in need.

Organizers say the donation is part of their commitment to giving back and making a difference during the holidays.

They hope their efforts inspire others to support the cause.

"It's been grand. I was up there for the Christmas dinner. I just want to thank all of our community that supported this. It's just great. It's good for the heart and soul," said Olias Rivera, Supervisor for the local Toys for Tots.