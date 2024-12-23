Reno firefighters deliver around 150 food baskets to families in need

RENO, Nev. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Reno Fire Department (RFD) carried on its nearly century-old Christmas tradition of delivering around 150 food baskets to families in need on December 21, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The City of Reno said the tradition was started by firefighter Sam Saibini almost 90 years ago and is traditionally known as the Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basket Program.

The program was initially primarily funded by members of RFD but has grown over the years to include support from local businesses and individuals, the city said.