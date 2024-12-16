Florida resident decorate his house with Christmas decorations

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - For Rick Kane, a Satellite Beach resident, the concept is simple. Well, kind of.

"My motto is, 'Go big or go home.' And we were already home, so we just had to go big instead," Kane laughed.

The grass on his lawn is barely visible beneath the giant holiday inflatables, but it's the Santa centerpiece that truly steals the show. After all, it stands 38-feet tall!

"There are so many people who just stand here and gape," Kane explained. "They look at it and say, 'Where did you find that?'"

Kane said the idea came to him one day as he looked out the window and thought, "I need a big Santa."

He started searching on Google for the perfect piece when a massive Santa from New Jersey suddenly popped up on eBay. Months later, the giant box arrived on his driveway.

Some spectators said it's something they come to see every year, not just because of Santa but also his surrounding friends, Frosty and the reindeer, all of which brighten the area.

"On Christmas Eve, we throw a party," Kane said. "Two years ago, we had a thousand cars come by."

"We also have a donation box for people who want to contribute to the care of the Satellite Beach police dogs. They have three police dogs, and we raise money for their care and feeding. I think last year we raised $780," Kane said.

Kane believes anything that encourages giving back is worth it.

As for next year, Kane said he'll look for a 38-foot Grinch to replace the Grinch he has as it's a "little shopworn."

"I know they're out there," Kane addeed.