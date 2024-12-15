Skip to Content
Holiday

Thousands gather for Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade

Scott Gross
By , ,
Published 10:54 AM

The 21st annual event is named after after the parade's late creator, who indicated it was one of her favorite events.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Thousands of people claimed their spots earloyh ahead of Saturday's 21st annual Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade in Yuma. This year's theme is "Fantasy & Fairy Tales."

The highly anticipated event is known for it's dazzling display of illuminated floats, cars and marching bands.

The Cahill family has been attending for the past three years.

"I look forward to see how many different community organizations make their floats," said Kayla Cahill.

Tens of thousands of locals lined the streets along this year's route, which started near 9th Street and 4th Avenue, and ended on Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Holiday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content