Thousands gather for Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade

The 21st annual event is named after after the parade's late creator, who indicated it was one of her favorite events.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Thousands of people claimed their spots earloyh ahead of Saturday's 21st annual Dorothy Young Electric Light Parade in Yuma. This year's theme is "Fantasy & Fairy Tales."

The highly anticipated event is known for it's dazzling display of illuminated floats, cars and marching bands.

The Cahill family has been attending for the past three years.

"I look forward to see how many different community organizations make their floats," said Kayla Cahill.

Tens of thousands of locals lined the streets along this year's route, which started near 9th Street and 4th Avenue, and ended on Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

