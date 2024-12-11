Rhode Island teen decorates lawn with Christmas display in memory of a classmate

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Rhode Island teen's lawn has been transformed into something spectacular.

He and his friend spent hours putting up a huge display with an even bigger meaning.

Off Erin Drive in Wakefield, 16-year-old Jeffrey Hill is making sure his Christmas display is just right. His front lawn is filled with blowups of all kinds and colors.

"I think around 50 or 60," Hill described.

It's not just the front that he's decorated, it's the side of the house, the back, and all along the road too.

What started out a few years ago as only a few decorations has turned into an all-out passion project.

"I just felt extra Christmas-y that year and then, still really Christmas-y," Hill expressed.

Getting into that special spirit was something he needed right around the holidays.

"It was a, like, hard time in my life because a lot of my family had passed away, so I decided to just have something that would make me happy and this was it," Hill shared.

One of those people, his friend and former classmate, Lilly Galoob.

"She was like the nicest person. And it was a shock to really everybody," Hill remarked.

Unfortunately she passed away unexpectedly, so he channeled his grief into something great with this display calling it "Lights for Lilly."

"The purpose really is to raise money for the Lilly Galoob Scholarship," Hill added.

A box on top of his mailbox accepts donations. Money raised goes to a scholarship in her name.

Last year, $1,300 was raised. Her family is very appreciative of his efforts to keep her memory alive.

"Her mom came down to help last year and helped this year. She absolutely loves it, she loves the idea cause it's something that like keeps her going, it still gives her a purpose now," Hill explained.

The same can be said for Hill, who is proud of all of the effort and hours he's put into this. He too gets a lot in return.

"Just seeing it up and seeing all the happy people especially Mrs. Galoob it's like you can't put it into words," Hill said.

The decorations will stay up through the beginning of January. He's hoping the beautiful display in memory of a beautiful girl will bring joy to people passing by.

"I wanted to to keep the happiness going honestly just for Lilly, for me, for everything the whole town, everybody," Hill said.