Runners dressed as Santa and the Grinch for 20th Annual Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of runners dressed up like Santa Claus to participate in the 20th Annual Great Santa Run on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The course took the Santas over downtown Las Vegas streets.

The event also brought out a few Grinches, too.

"All proceeds from the event go to support Opportunity Village in its mission to employ, empower, and serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Nevada," according to a statement from Opportunity Village.