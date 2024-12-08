Skip to Content
Holiday

Locals attend EcoEnergy Solutions’ Christmas Experience

KYMA
By ,
today at 4:48 PM
Published 5:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of Yuma residents attended a Christmas experience Sunday afternoon.

The event took place at EcoEnergy Solutions, located at 550 W. Catalina Drive, at 2:00 p.m.

Attendees were treated to cookies, brownies and hot chocolate as well as free Christmas photos and other activities.

Laura Varela, the Event Coordinator for EcoEnergy Solutions, says the event featured a couple surprise characters.

"We have the Grinch coming out pretty soon and we have Snoopy as well coming out. So, Snoopy is one of our very well-known character for EcoEnergy. So we want to bring him and the Grinch out for this event," Varela shared.

Varela added that Snoopy was featured at last year's Christmas experience.

The event lasted until 8:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Holiday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content