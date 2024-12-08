Locals attend EcoEnergy Solutions’ Christmas Experience

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of Yuma residents attended a Christmas experience Sunday afternoon.

The event took place at EcoEnergy Solutions, located at 550 W. Catalina Drive, at 2:00 p.m.

Attendees were treated to cookies, brownies and hot chocolate as well as free Christmas photos and other activities.

Laura Varela, the Event Coordinator for EcoEnergy Solutions, says the event featured a couple surprise characters.

"We have the Grinch coming out pretty soon and we have Snoopy as well coming out. So, Snoopy is one of our very well-known character for EcoEnergy. So we want to bring him and the Grinch out for this event," Varela shared.

Varela added that Snoopy was featured at last year's Christmas experience.

The event lasted until 8:00 p.m.