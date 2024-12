YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - EcoEnergy Solutions is hosting a Christmas experience event this Sunday.

There will be family fun time, free Christmas family photos, costumed characters, face painting, cookies and hot chocolate and other surprise activities.

The event is taking place at EcoEnergy Solutions, located at 550 W. Catalina Drive, on Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about the event, click here.