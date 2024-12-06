Skip to Content
Deadline approaching to send letters to Santa

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If your kids are wondering how long they have to send their letters to Santa, you can tell them the deadline is right around the corner.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed all letters to St. Nick needs to be postmarked by Monday.

The letters can be sent as part of USPS' annual Operation Santa Program. Kids' letters to Santa can be shared online through this progam, and personal information will be redacted.

Other Operation Santa participants an "adopt" the online letters and have gifts sent to the people or families who wrote them.

USPS says the program gives everyone a chance to help make holiday wishes come true.

