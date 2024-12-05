Skip to Content
Holiday

Salvation Army puts up Angel Tree

KYMA
By ,
Updated
today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:04 PM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local organization is dedicated to helping locals in need and the holiday season is no exception.

At the Walmart located on Pacific Avenue, Yuma residents can see a huge Christmas tree just as they walk in where the Salvation Army put up name tags of kids all across Yuma County as part of their annual Angel Tree.

There are name tags of kids of all ages which include their clothing and shoe size along with a thing or two they like.

All the gifts collected will be distributed later this month.

Article Topic Follows: Holiday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content