Salvation Army puts up Angel Tree



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local organization is dedicated to helping locals in need and the holiday season is no exception.

At the Walmart located on Pacific Avenue, Yuma residents can see a huge Christmas tree just as they walk in where the Salvation Army put up name tags of kids all across Yuma County as part of their annual Angel Tree.

There are name tags of kids of all ages which include their clothing and shoe size along with a thing or two they like.

All the gifts collected will be distributed later this month.