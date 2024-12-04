Skip to Content
Student choir sings Christmas carols for seniors in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Spreading more Christmas cheer as the Student Choir at Amerischools Academy went Christmas caroling for local seniors on Wednesday.

The group of girls performed all the Christmas classics for the seniors at the Daybreak Adult Daycare in Yuma.

The program takes care of local elderly and adults with disabilities.

The Director of the Choir, Yvonne Parker, says this is her favorite Christmas tradition.

"When you come together and sing as a group, there's just something magical about that, where you just connect through song, and you can't help but laugh and be happy with each other. I love working with these girls, they're amazing," says Parker.

The Student Choir will be performing again for residents at the El Pueblo RV Park this Friday.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

