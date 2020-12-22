Holiday travel changes during the pandemic

Holiday

News 11's Arlette Yousif examines the trends and uncovers a surprising local statistic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If the Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases isn't enough to discourage people from traveling during a pandemic, now the CDC and local governments are weighing. Both urge people to avoid both travel and large gatherings during the holiday season.

National numbers show people are listening. Air travel is down 61 percent as of December 22 2020 in comparison to the same day in 2019, according to tsa.gov.

Although Yuma International Airport's (YIA) travel numbers are also down, it surprisingly sits above the national average.

"Overall, we're seeing about 70 percent of our normal travel during this time." says Gladys Brown, Yuma International Airport Director.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif takes a closer look a the numbers with YIA Director Brown. She'll also have advice for those determined to head home for the holidays.