Pet Talk: Meet Ms. Jackson

The Humane Society of Yuma
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:07 AM

Ms. Jackson is an adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Ms. Jackson. 

Ms. Jackson is a 4-year-old (51lb.) female pit bull terrier who weighs 51 pounds and is a sweet and happy pup. 

She loves people, is housebroken and knows how to sit on command.

Ms. Jackson also walks great on leash and enjoys going on walks.

Right now all adoptions through February 28th are only $14, excluding puppies and specialty breeds.

Come visit Ms. Jackson at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Ms. Jackson or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

