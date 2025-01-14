Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Nova

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
New
January 13, 2025
Published 12:00 PM

An adorable pup looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Betty!

Nova is a 4 year old spayed female pit bull terrier who weighs 43 pounds. 

Nova has a perfect balance of friendliness and calm energy! 

Nova is great with other dogs, making her an ideal companion for multi-dog households or trips to the park. 

She’s a joy to walk, as she’s fantastic on a leash and enjoys taking in the world at an easy pace. 

With her medium energy level, Nova is just as happy to join you for a relaxing stroll as she is to spend time lounging by your side. 

Come visit Nova at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Nova or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

