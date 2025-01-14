Pet Talk: Meet Nova

An adorable pup looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Betty!

Nova is a 4 year old spayed female pit bull terrier who weighs 43 pounds.

Nova has a perfect balance of friendliness and calm energy!

Nova is great with other dogs, making her an ideal companion for multi-dog households or trips to the park.

She’s a joy to walk, as she’s fantastic on a leash and enjoys taking in the world at an easy pace.

With her medium energy level, Nova is just as happy to join you for a relaxing stroll as she is to spend time lounging by your side.

Come visit Nova at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Nova or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.