Wrong number call saves a woman in Holtville

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The woman says she was off by one digit, however, it was pushing the wrong number that led her to her hero.

“I’m forever grateful, yes I am forever grateful overwhelmed with the fact that he took the time and he cared," said the elderly woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.

She says she knew something was a little off on sunday morning.

"I woke up dizzy. I got up and was not able to walk," said the woman.

She says she went back to sleep and woke up still feeling ill but this time, she was paralyzed on the right side of her body.

“I started to fall, but I was able to hold on to the furniture," said the woman.

She says she was able to get to her walker and then tried multiple phones.

"I tried to get to the phones but I would drop him and the batteries would come out. I did that with three of them until I got to the cell phone," said the woman.

Attempting to reach her grandson, she dialed the wrong number and instead reached Preston White, a complete stranger.

“I just got done doing yard work. I was taking a break and I got a call from a random number that I missed and I called back with no answer and then that number called me back and I answered," said Preston White.

Preston says on the other end of the line was a woman who sounded distraught saying she was not feeling well.

At first, Preston thought it was a prank but when the other voice said, “I think I am having a stroke,” Preston knew he had to jump into action.

“I went in and I got my other phone and dialed 911 and I stayed on the line with them and her at the same time. She was able to get out her address after a couple minutes and they dispatched paramedics I stayed on the phone with her - went to her address which it was just four blocks away," said White.

White says when the woman opened the door, she looked confused.

"You can definitely see that she had a stroke but she had to be a real strong woman, she was still standing when I got there at the front door and was able to open it," said White.

The actions from that day now hit home with Preston White.

"I had family members you know and I didn’t pick up on it at first someone else had to pick on it you know I’ll never let that happen again. It was my mom," said White.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital where they discovered she had a blood clot but is now back home and recovering.









