YCSO congratulates two deputies on retirement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) are celebrating their retirement.

Deputies James Womack and George Pesce both have over 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corp, starting their careers with YCSO in 2000 and having 24 years of service.

"Thank you for your service and we wish you good luck, good health, and great success on your well-deserved retirement," wrote YCSO in a social media post for Pesce and Womack.