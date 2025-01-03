Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

YCSO congratulates two deputies on retirement

By
Published 3:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) are celebrating their retirement.

Deputies James Womack and George Pesce both have over 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corp, starting their careers with YCSO in 2000 and having 24 years of service.

"Thank you for your service and we wish you good luck, good health, and great success on your well-deserved retirement," wrote YCSO in a social media post for Pesce and Womack.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content