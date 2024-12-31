Pet Talk: Meet Chabela

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Chabela!

Chabela is a 6 year old neutered female Rottweiler mix with a passion for playing fetch!

Whether it’s chasing her favorite ball outdoors or bringing it back for another round inside, she never gets tired of her favorite game.

Chabela is the perfect companion for anyone who loves a mix of outdoor adventures and indoor cuddles.

Come visit Chabela at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chabela or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.