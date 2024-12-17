Pet Talk: Meet Kona

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Kona!

Kona is a 4-year-old spayed female labrador retriever who is 52 pounds and is treat motivated.

She walks well on a leash and knows the commands sit, stay and shake.

Kona loves to chase toys that you throw and then has fun keeping them from you.

Kona is very gentle and loving with her humans and is protective of them as well.

HSOY is offering FREE adoptions on any animal weighing 35 pounds or more through the end of December.

Come visit Kona at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kona or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.