A Cut Above: Roasted Cauliflower and Leek Soup

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the nineteenth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In last Monday's episode of "A Cut Above," Chef Jonathan shares how to make his Roasted Cauliflower and Leek Soup.

As it starts to get cooler outside in the Desert Southwest, here is an awesome soup you can make for those winter nights.

Ingredients:

2 Heads of Cauliflower

4 Leeks

1 Elephant Garlic

6 oz Sprouts Vegetable Broth

3 oz Havarti Cheese

2 oz Truffle Oil

4 oz Cold Pressed Olive Oil

4 oz Heavy Cream

4 Sprigs of Thyme



Instructions:

Step 1. Cut your leaks in half and chop your cauliflower. Be sure to discard bottom of cauliflower, toss in olive oil over your Leeks, Cauliflower and Elephant Garlic use salt to taste. Place on a baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes on 350. You’re looking for a nice golden color on all the vegetables.

Step 2. Remove your vegetables from the oven and let cool for five minutes. Add your vegetables to a food processor. Add 2 ounces of heavy cream, 3 ounces of Havarti cheese and 6 ounces of chicken broth. Blend on high.

Step 3. Heat up a saucepan and add mixture along with two more ounces of heavy cream, salt and pepper to taste reduce down for five minutes and serve with a light bit of oil on top. Please use this recipe in those cold winter nights for your go to holiday soup option.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details.