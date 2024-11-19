Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Gage

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
today at 11:08 AM
Published 2:20 PM

An adorable and loving pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Gage!

MEET Gage…

Gage is a 4-year-old neutered male shepherd mix who weighs 41 pounds and can be shy at first but warms up quickly. 

He is very people oriented and loves attention. 

Gage likes to run, play and gets along with other dogs. 

Gage would make a perfect companion dog and walking partner. 

Now through November 24th, as part of our ready to roll campaign, Accurate Automotive Attention will give the humane society of yuma $100 for each animal that gets a new home. 

Come visit Gage at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Gage or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content