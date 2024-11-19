Pet Talk: Meet Gage

An adorable and loving pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Gage!

Gage is a 4-year-old neutered male shepherd mix who weighs 41 pounds and can be shy at first but warms up quickly.

He is very people oriented and loves attention.

Gage likes to run, play and gets along with other dogs.

Gage would make a perfect companion dog and walking partner.

Now through November 24th, as part of our ready to roll campaign, Accurate Automotive Attention will give the humane society of yuma $100 for each animal that gets a new home.

Come visit Gage at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Gage or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.