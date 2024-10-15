Light the night with neon colors at Yuma’s Glow in the Dark 5k Run!

Everyone 17 and under gets to participate for free, registration is due by Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's time to move your body for fun run and walk season.

Yuma Parks and Recreation Department is hosting five runs within the next five months, and the first one is a Glow Up October 5k on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Desert Sun Stadium beginning at 6 p.m.

You're encouraged to wear anything glow-in-the-dark.

Registration is $25 for 18 and over, kids 17 and under are free but still need to register.

If you would like to participate in all five runs, there's a screaming deal for a discounted price of $85.

Other run dates all start at 8 a.m. at West Wetlands Park.

November 9th , Who’s your Hero

December 7th, Pajama Snooze

January 11th, Jukebox January

February 15th, Sweethearts and Buddies

Courses are mostly paved or groomed trails, with some rugged or graveled sections.

Wear proper shoes and consider strollers for the terrain.

Nathan Zack, City of Yuma Recreation Supervisor says the funds raised go right back into the city.

"So it basically helps us to just keep putting on these runs and keep activities going with parks and recreation. We do like to offer lots of things," Zack states. "The first 200 participants will get a pin that's commemorative for each run right there and then does help pay for some of our awards and making sure that we can just keep offering this."

Zack shares some tips for the runners.

"So if this is your first 5k or 500th 5k, just come out, have fun. If you've never done it before, don't be intimidated. You just go out there," says Zack. "You don't have to run the whole time. We can walk. There's not a hard and finish time."

You must register for the Glow Up October 5k or the all five runs special by Thurs. Oct. 17.