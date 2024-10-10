Come and get to know the Yuma Police Dept. and other local agencies at the 22nd annual G.A.I.N. event

This event enables area law enforcement, military, fire, and rescue agencies, to bring some of their equipment to display to the public.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - October is Crime Prevention Month and the Yuma Police Dept. (YPD) invites the community to an event aimed at bringing everyone together.

Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) is a free event held by police agencies statewide to join forces and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity.

It is being held on Sat. October 12th in the Target parking lot at the Yuma Palms from 5-8 p.m.

Officer Christina Fernandez with YPD says it's really important for them to strengthen their relationships with Yuma residents.

"So a lot of the times, whenever there's any law enforcement contact made, it's typically on someone's worst day. So this is an opportunity for us to be able to build those relationships and give information to the community," Fernandez says.

If you have any safety concerns, Officer Fernandez says this is the perfect time to bring it up.

"Any questions about the law, maybe you're wanting to take a career in law enforcement, definitely be the place to do that," Fernandez says.

This event enables area law enforcement, military, fire, and rescue agencies, to bring some of their equipment to display to the public.

You can expect to see the Yuma Fire Department, the anti-drug coalition, Amberly's Place, Yuma County Sheriff's Office, YPG, tribal agencies, and more.

There will be plenty of things for kids to enjoy, including face painting.

"It's all free to the community. There will also be opportunities for the kids to be able to climb around and see some of our static displays," describes Officer Fernandez. "They'll be able to try on the vest. Usually our special enforcement team is out there so they can try on the helmets and the gear and see how heavy it is, climb up on some of the boats that we'll have out there."

There will be food and drinks available as well.

Target along with other local businesses, will provide a limited supply of complementary hotdogs, chips, water, and sodas.

If you would like to see the helicopter land, expect it to arrive between 3-3:30 p.m.

Officer Fernandez hopes to see everyone there.

"We really want to be able to let the community know that it's really important for us to build these positive contacts with our community. It's really important that we build these relationships and these partnerships," Fernandez adds. "We know that there's a lot of concern out there right now, and we want them to be able to come to us with these concerns so that we can address them."